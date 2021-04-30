April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Every 73 seconds, a person is sexually assaulted in the United States, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. The majority of sexual assaults are never reported to police, and for those that are, only five out of every 1,000 rapists end up in prison. More must be done to address this injustice, and it can start with your attention and commitment to recognizing victim-blaming in its many forms.
Too often in our society, the reasons a sexual assault occurred are cast in terms of the victim’s choices. This flawed line of thinking asks: What were they wearing? Did they flirt? Were they drinking? Consider how victims of sexual assault are treated differently from other victims of crime. For instance, if someone is a victim of theft, we don’t ask them why they left their door unlocked, or why they allowed their purse or wallet to be visible, or why they had so many credit cards or cash on them, or if they had been drinking. It’s nonsense. So, why do we victim-blame survivors of sexual assault?
Instead, we need to ask questions that focus on the perpetrator. Examples include: Why did the person feel justified in their behavior? Why didn’t the abuser recognize their crime? Why wasn’t the rapist deterred by societal norms? How did the legal system hold the perpetrator accountable? This is the line of thinking that leads to justice and the types of systemic change that we desire. Unfortunately, we have work to do.
On March 24, the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction because the victim voluntarily became intoxicated before the assault. The victim was “blamed” for their behavior because the definition in the current statute involved in this case did not include situations where victims have voluntarily become intoxicated. The flaw in this statute was known to advocacy coalitions, and they have pushed for a fix at a state level for many years. Fortunately, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle now have heightened recognition of this problem, and legal fixes are being proposed. Contact your state legislators to voice your support for change. Visit www.leg.mn.gov for a directory.
The omission in the statute highlights a more significant bias that victims of sexual assault face when seeking justice: they could be blamed and re-victimized. Our concern is that this ruling will have a harmful effect on victims considering whether to report, and we urge victims to seek support from advocacy agencies like 360 Communities.
Survivors of sexual violence deserve better, and as a community, we can do better. Shift thinking away from victim-blaming and focus on changing abusive behavior. We need to work toward a society that holds offenders of sexual violence accountable while providing victims/survivors the supports they need to rebuild their lives.
Jeff Mortensen is president and CEO of 360 Communities, a Dakota County nonprofit that delivers safety and stability that improves lives. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, help is available. Call the 360 Communities Sexual Assault Services 24/7 hotline 651-405-1500. Discover more at 360Communities.org.
