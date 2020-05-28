To the editor:
I am proud of the people of America. We have responded to the coronavirus threat with unprecedented faith and generosity. Because we have all pulled together, America has averted the worst of the coronavirus threat. The path forward to return to some sense of normalcy will be a long one. The first step toward restoring normalcy to our lives is to restore normalcy to our government.
The path forward begins with restoring our great government to function as it was designed, with decisions, laws, and policies being made not by one leader at the top, but by elected representatives of the people. It is time for governors’ initial state of emergencies to end.
This statement is not a personal one. It is not a criticism of whether or not we agree with our governors, or whether or not they have done a good job. This statement it not a partisan one. It does not depend on your political philosophy, whether you are Republican or Democrat.
This is an American decision! It is a statement of faith that believes in the greatness of America and the rightness of the principles of freedom she was founded upon. It is an objective vote that believes in the constitution and processes of government our country was founded on.
Let every American, every senator and every representative, rise up to unite and declare this is who we are: a government of the people, by the people, for the people.
In the great words of Abraham Lincoln, may “this nation, under God, have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people not perish from this earth.”
Karin Miller
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.