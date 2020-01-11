Apple Valley Rotary will have its third annual End Polio Now Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction for Polio Plus on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776, 14521 Granada Drive.
The dinner will be served from 1-4 p.m. and the cost is $10 per ticket. The 45-member club, led by President Greg Higgins, has set a goal this year to raise $30,000 to help fight polio.
Apple Valley Rotary undertakes many causes throughout the year, and Higgins said they are confident the community will support them by enjoying a wonderful spaghetti dinner.
At the January 2019 dinner, more than 200 residents attended and $26,280 was raised.
Tri-chairs for the third annual fundraiser are club members Karen Kirkman and Ed Corbett and William Tschohl, former club member for 22 years and polio survivor.
They are working closely with all Apple Valley Rotary members with support of the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776.
Recently, the gambling committee of Post 1776 contributed $2,000 to Rotary’s Polio Plus campaign. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will match the donation two to one so the donation will become $6,000.
Apple Valley Rotary is in District 5950 consisting of 65 clubs in Minnesota.
“We are counting on you to help us eliminate polio in the world,” Kirkman said. “While we are close to eliminating polio, it will require a concerted effort over the next few years to eliminate this life-altering disease.”
At the Dec. 11 Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce luncheon, President Ed Kearney, who helps support the fundraiser dinner, presented a special award to outgoing Chamber Board Chair Kirkman and described her many accomplishments, including her work for Polio Plus.
In 2018 there were 33 cases of world polio virus type 1. In 2019 the number increased to 125 cases. While this was a dramatic increase of cases, the good news is that due to recent elections in Pakistan, the new government is allowing immunizations in areas of the country never reachable before. This is where they are finding cases that never would have been revealed prior to this. It is a huge step in the elimination of polio in Pakistan.
Apple Valley Rotary members are selling dinner tickets in advance to allow the Legion and Rotary to better prepare.
Dinner tickets are available from any club member or Kirkman at MidCountry Bank, 14994 Glazier Ave., Apple Valley, 952-997-5606 or KarenKirkman@MidCountryBank.com.
