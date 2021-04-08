To the editor:
I’ve read the series of letters, beginning with Earl Bower and ending with Don Peterson, about what amounts to euthanasia. While there are some people who believe that this is moral and ethical, thankfully the majority of people do not believe that killing oneself or another person is a good thing. I acknowledge that many people suffer intolerable pain or tremendous emotional suffering. I myself suffer from chronic illness and pain. I believe that the most compassionate response to those who suffer is to lend support and care, not to legalize the killing of these persons.
There are a few things that both Bower and Peterson don’t mention in their letters. The End-of-Life Options bill does not provide any safeguards once the lethal drug has been dispensed by the pharmacy and no one is required to witness the death. The death-inducing drugs can be prescribed by non-physicians, and a psychological exam is not required before a prescription is written. Those suffering from undiagnosed, treatable mental illness will now be at risk of killing themselves and not getting life-changing treatment. This law endangers the most vulnerable in our society to unscrupulous family members, friends and caregivers. And it gives an incentive to insurance companies to pay for suicide instead of needed care. In California, patients are already being denied life-saving care and offered life-killing prescriptions instead!
Careful investigation of what is happening in places that already have “death with dignity” shows that this is just the beginning of a campaign to kill the most vulnerable in our society. Letter writer Sharon Peterson is correct, euthanasia is a slippery slope that legalizes killing. It begins voluntarily and quickly becomes indiscriminate. In the Netherlands, euthanasia has become prevalent, with thousands dying by lethal drugs and a number of them killed without consent.
I encourage readers to educate themselves about this very important issue and the pending bill. Your life or the life of your loved one may depend upon whether this bill becomes law!
Melanie Kocon
Burnsville
