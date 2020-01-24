To the editor:
The ECM Editorial of Jan. 10 stated in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order that requires state and local governments to formally approve refugees being settled in their jurisdiction that “our counties, cities and our entire state should continue to welcome refugees from throughout the world.”
The issue is a little more complicated.
In a recent article by Victor David Hanson, he points out there we have between 45-50 million non-native-born residents in the U.S. today. Thirty million have Green Cards or have acquired citizenship, although even 30 million is a challenge for the American melting pot to assimilate and integrate. We also have 20 million people who are here illegally.
This has put a burden on many aspects of local community life which creates resentment on the part of some toward new immigrants. It is also not helpful to the immigrants for they are faced with many resulting difficulties and can be taken advantage of because of their status.
What is needed is a comprehensive immigration policy, however, both political parties seem to be reluctant to address the problem. This should be the focus and by not putting a fair immigration system in place we “encourage diversity rather than unity.”
Rich McCabe
Apple Valley
