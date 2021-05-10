Area employers, business community members and others are invited to the Employers of Excellence event hosted by the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board on Thursday, May 13. The virtual event will be from 8–9:30 a.m. on Zoom.
Attendees will learn ways to attract top talent and experience business growth through communication and online brand marketing. Keynote speaker will be Erik Therwanger, an author, business leader and sales professional. He’ll present on “leading thru chaos,” including leadership strategies to inspire and motivate co-workers during unprecedented times.
In addition to Therwanger’s presentation, the Workforce Development Board will recognize 10 Employers of Excellence from Dakota and Scott counties. Employers who participated in the program completed a 40-question survey covering employee training and development, hiring and retention of employees, benefit plans, and more. Award recipients will have top rankings in these categories and attendees will learn about some of their key initiatives.
To RSVP for the event, email darla.wallraff@co.dakota.mn.us.
Event sponsors include Dakota County Workforce Development Board, Dakota County Community Development Agency, Dakota County Technical College, Inver Hills Community College and Scott County Community Development Agency.
