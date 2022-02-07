Area companies could earn regional recognition and a tool to help attract and retain employees by vying for the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board’s 2022 Employers of Excellence Awards.
Interested employers can complete a survey to compete for the award. Personnel Dynamics Consulting will analyze the survey data and calculate turnover rates, growth percentages, promotion percentages and benefit packages for each company. A total of 37 measurements are analyzed. This year’s survey will include new qualitative questions to gather feedback on how organizations have adjusted to COVID-19.
In May, the Workforce Development Board will recognize the businesses experiencing the best results in employee retention efforts and providing the best work environments. Each participating company will receive a confidential, personalized report detailing how they compared with other area companies and suggestions for improving their work environment.
All employers in Dakota and Scott counties are encouraged to participate. Survey costs are covered by the Workforce Development Board and area sponsors, including Dakota County Community Development Agency, Scott County Community Development Agency, Inver Hills Community College and Dakota County Technical College.
Contact Workforce Development Board Director Mark Jacobs at 651-554-5622 for more information or go to www.bestplacestoworksurvey.com/survey.asp to start the survey. Deadline for survey completion is April 1.
