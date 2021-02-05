The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board invites employers to participate in the 2021 Employers of Excellence Awards.
The Workforce Development Board works with Personnel Dynamics Consulting to collect the data from area businesses. Personnel Dynamics will analyze the data and calculate the turnover rates, growth percentages, promotion percentages and benefit packages for each company. A total of 37 measurements are analyzed. Every participating company will receive a confidential, personalized report detailing how they compared with other area companies and suggestions for improving their work environment. This year’s survey will include new qualitative questions to gather feedback organizations have used adjusting to COVID-19.
“The Employers of Excellence program has been valuable both internally and externally for Hydra-Flex,” said Carrie Berran, human resources manager for Hydra-Flex, Inc., a previous winner. “Our job applicants appreciate that we are recognized as an Employer of Excellence. We also use the survey report information to see how we stack up against other area companies and look for ways to improve the employee experience for all our team members.”
In May, the Workforce Development Board will recognize the businesses experiencing the best results in employee retention efforts and providing the best work environments.
All employers in Dakota and Scott counties are encouraged to participate. Survey costs are covered by the Workforce Development Board and area sponsors, including Dakota County Community Development Agency, Scott County Community Development Agency, Inver Hills Community College and Dakota County Technical College.
Contact Workforce Development Board Director Mark Jacobs at 651-554-5622 for more information or go to www.personneldynamics.net/survey.asp to start the survey. Deadline for survey completion March 5.
