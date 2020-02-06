Dakota Electric Association and its employees have raised $30,566 for charities through its employee-led program called Dakota Cares.
Each year, Dakota Electric’s employees hold a variety of fundraising events and a pledge drive to bring in donations for three charities: United Way, $7,486; Community Health Charities, $14,529; and the Fallen Lineman Organization, $8,551.
“Our Dakota Cares committee is so thankful for the generosity of Dakota Electric’s employees, and the support of our board and management also,” Wendy Apitz, committee chair, said. “Everyone has really helped us raise a significant amount of money for worthy causes.”
Employees, board members and others have participated in fundraising events such as a sporting clay shoot, silent auctions, special meals and more. Employees have the option of donating through payroll deduction or a onetime donation as well.
“The employees stepped up to the challenge” President and CEO Greg Miller said. “My thanks to the committee for all their hard work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.