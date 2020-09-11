Local Board 485910 (Carver, Dakota, Scott and Washington Ccounties) has been selected to receive federal funds to supplement and extend emergency food and shelter programs for National Board Emergency Food and Shelter Program, Phase 37 and CARES money. These funds are the results appropriated by the Stewart B. McKinley Homeless Assistance Act.
A local volunteer board consisting of representatives from the local community, Dakota County CAP, Twin Cities United Way, the Federation for Jewish Services, American Red Cross, and the Salvation Army will determine how funds awarded to Local Board 485910 are to be distributed.
Application deadline is Friday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m. Nonprofits and local government agencies serving food and shelter are eligible to apply. For further information, call Kathy Wills at Family Pathways at 651-674-8040 to apply.
