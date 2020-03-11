Emagine Eagan theater will host a special event Monday, April 13, to mark the release of a Minnesota author’s new book about cinema.
Cody Benjamin, of Mankato, and Chris Hayes, of Pittsburgh, are the co-authors of “What About the Movies: Exploring Cinema’s Place in a World Full of Screens, Streams and Smartphones.”
They will be the featured guests at Emagine Eagan’s special Screening Room from 6:30-9:30 p.m., sharing about their book, partaking in an author Q-and-A and - autographing copies before a throwback showing of “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989) on the big screen.
Admission is free, and popcorn and soda will be provided. Additional guests include Emagine managing partner Jon Goldstein, who is featured in the book.
Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted for book purchases.
“Indiana Jones” will begin playing at 7:35 p.m.
“What About the Movies?” serves as both a tribute to cinema and an exploration of its future, featuring original reporting – including dozens of interviews with theater owners, industry executives and moviegoers – as well as discussions on everything from movie snacks to the history of popcorn at the theater.
Emagine Eagan, opened in October 2019, features wall-to-wall EMAX screens, includes a full-service lobby bar, axe-throwing lanes and the Screening Room, a blend of the big-screen and a living-room experience.
