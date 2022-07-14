Rising Rosemount Middle School eighth-grader Elyeh Nieves was in class when he saw a friend with Funko Pop figure, and he thought it might make for a good model for a drawing to enter in the Rosemount Leprechaun Days Button Design Contest.
“I did not think I was going to win,” Elyeh said, but he did.
He said he’s happy to see his artwork on the official Rosemount Leprechaun Days Button that the Rosemount Area Seniors will sell for $1 each at various locations.
For his efforts, Elyeh won four passes to Crayola Experience at the Mall of America in Bloomington from the Dakota County Tribune and Sun Thisweek, which coordinates the contest with RMS art teacher Bette Jo Poukey.
Elyeh said he has been interested in art for several years and has done some work with sculpture and lots of pencil drawings.
“I’m more interested in abstract art than figures,” he said.
He’s also taken technical education classes and wants to take more Spanish classes since he’s the only one in his family who doesn’t know it well.
As for sports, Elyeh has competed in boxing and basketball, which he has been playing for the longest time. He said he used to be the tallest player on the team and has played center on most of his teams.
Elyeh was born in Rosemount and said he’s been to Leprechaun Days in the past and likes the carnival, especially the Zipper ride.
The Rosemount Area Seniors button sales locations include First State Bank of Rosemount, Shamrock Animal Hospital, Pellicci Ace Hardware, Kwik Trip, Holiday, Merchants Bank, Cub Pharmacy, Fluegel’s Farm Garden and Pet, The Rosemount Senior Living, and the Steeple Center.
There are a limited supply of buttons.
Those who purchase a button will be entered in a drawing to receive one of more than 35 prizes, such as gift cards to area businesses worth as much as $60.
