A group of Elko New Market residents are opposed to the city’s consideration of a 425,000-square-foot water bottling plant in the city’s new Park I-35 Industrial Park being developed by Ryan Companies, while the city says it has studied any potential negative impacts and believes it will serve as an economic engine for the city.
California-based Niagara Bottling Co.’s proposal would produce half-liter purified bottled water for customers drawing from the city’s water supply, which is the Prairie du Chien-Jordan aquifer.
The concerned citizens group says the plan would place a regionally vital aquifer and wildlife at risk, but the city said there were no apparent concerns about the aquifer’s water supply during preliminary inquiries with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in amending the city’s annual withdrawal permit.
The city has asked the DNR to increase its water appropriation permit from 135 to 365 million gallons each year, according to the citizen group.
A 2016 Metropolitan Council study showed unsustainable withdrawal rates from the aquifer would lower the water table by 40 feet or more by 2040 and that cities would need to find other, less desirable, water sources, such as the Minnesota River, according to the concerned citizens group.
A city consultant said the Jordan Aquifer, which supplies the city with drinking water, has had steady levels as usage has increased in the past 40 years, Bring Me the News said.
Aside from conservation of water supplies, the citizens are also concerned about protection of water quality, the impact of plastic generation from the plant, questions about costs to upgrade water and sewer facilities, and noise, light, and traffic congestion.
Tim Zweber, a local dairy farmer, secured a petition with over 400 signatures in 48 hours asking state Environmental Quality Board to call for a study of the environmental impacts, according to the release.
Bring Me the News said Mayor Joe Julius stated on Facebook that he supports the plan to diversify the tax base, ease water bills, and add daytime workforce to attract businesses.
The city said the plant would generate in excess of $175,000 annually in property taxes – the equivalent of approximately 120 homes based on average property value.
“I don’t ask for people to change their opinions or positions, I just ask you trust us to make sure we’ve done to due diligence necessary in order to make a quality, informed decision on how best to proceed,” he said in the statement cited by Bring Me the News.
The facility will be the first in the industrial park and serve as a catalyst for long-term economic growth within the community, the city stated on its website.
The plant would create 59 full-time jobs and could double in the future, according to the company officials cited by Bring Me the News.
The city said the average annual salaries would be between $50,000 and $60,000 per year before overtime pay, benefits, and bonuses.
The City Council was slated to meet Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. to review items related to the proposal. Concerned citizens said they planned to have a rally outside city hall prior to the meeting, which was held after this edition went to press.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.