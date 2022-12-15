A group of Elko New Market residents are opposed to the city’s consideration of a 425,000-square-foot water bottling plant in the city’s new Park I-35 Industrial Park being developed by Ryan Companies, while the city says it has studied any potential negative impacts and believes it will serve as an economic engine for the city.

California-based Niagara Bottling Co.’s proposal would produce half-liter purified bottled water for customers drawing from the city’s water supply, which is the Prairie du Chien-Jordan aquifer.

Tags

Load comments