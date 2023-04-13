Lakeville driver sentenced to 30 days in jail
The Elko New Market parents of Braxton Charles Sorenson, 15, who died in a fatal July 1, 2022, bike-vehicle crash near his home, are seeking financial help to keep their home.
Benjamin Sorenson said in a GiveSendGo message last week that the family would need to “forfeit” its home by May 1 as after the crash everything got “worse for them financially as they took time off to heal, attend counseling and grow.”
“Since the accident we have not yet recovered any type of funds from the insurance or driver and will not be able to seek (any) civil or insurance recompenses until the conclusion of criminal case against the driver of the vehicle but by God’s grace he has sustained us through our churches, the community, family and friends,” Benjamin Sorenson wrote.
The driver in the crash, Joseph B. Friedges, of Lakeville, was sentenced on April 5 for one gross misdemeanor charge and two misdemeanors to 30 days in jail, two years of supervised probation, and $1,088 in fees, according to court records.
His guilty plea to the charges of failure to notify police of personal injury, careless driving and open bottle possession were less severe than the original two counts of criminal vehicular homicide that he faced in July 2022.
Conditions of his probation are attend a MADD impact panel, have no alcohol or controlled substance use, submit to chemical testing, write a letter of apology and restitution reserved for two years.
Benjamin Sorenson said any funds received from the fundraiser will be used to pay off debt that would cause them to lose their home, purchase a headstone for Braxton, and sustain the family.
The family said in an obituary that Braxton loved playing with his siblings, going to youth group, and Civil Air Patrol. They said he was working toward getting his pilot’s license and to be certified in emergency services so he could help others.
The Sorensons’ GiveSendGo fundraiser, which has raised $5,000 as of Monday, is at tinyurl.com/w5z4rvzv.
To date, the family’s GoFundMe has raised $16,870. It can found at https://tinyurl.com/4u4pnmh4.
According to the complaint, Friedges was driving his vehicle eastbound on 260th Street in Cedar Lake Township west of Elko New Market near Zachary Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. July 1 when he said he sneezed and his vehicle veered into the ditch.
After a passerby called 911, responders arrived and found Sorenson had died on the scene.
Friedges, who did not call 911, told officers that he did not realize he struck Sorenson until he looked back and saw the body in the road, according to the complaint.
The complaint said investigators determined from evidence at the scene that Friedges was driving eastbound, crossed into the westbound lane and into the north ditch, then crossed back into the roadway and hit the victim before going into the south ditch and driving away.
Friedges returned to the scene and police noted an odor of alcohol and saw Friedges had red eyes. Friedges said he had a couple of Sprite and vodkas before driving, and a preliminary breath test found he was at .05, under the legal limit of .08. Field sobriety tests showed some signs of impairment, according to the complaint.
A box of Smirnoff vodka was in the back seat of Friedges’ vehicle.
Initial charges against Friedges were for driving in a grossly negligent manner and driving negligent while under the influence of alcohol.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
