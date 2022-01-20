Sixteen-year veteran frontline prosecutor Elizabeth Lamin on Tuesday entered the 2022 race for Dakota County attorney. As the lead prosecutor in Dakota County, Lamin said she would focus on violent crime, while also working with criminal justice partners to hold lower-level offenders accountable.
“I believe in our system,” said Lamin. “As Dakota County Attorney, I will continue to prove my tireless commitment to public service as I am tasked with the significant work of administering the law and relentlessly promoting justice. I will bring optimism, experience, a strong work ethic, and an ability to work with people from all walks of life to this role.”
“Elizabeth is a proven prosecutor and leader, who will bring a fresh perspective and an innovative approach to public service,” said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. “She has taken serious and violent offenders off the streets and made our community a safer place. She has also partnered with the mothers of murder victims to organize their pain and loss into preventing further violence and supporting families impacted by gun violence. Her focus will always be on supporting victims and listening and responding to her community’s needs.”
Lamin said she will bring a focused, “smart on crime” approach, to Dakota County, which has otherwise had the same administration from 1987 to 2021. She said she will prioritize treatment courts for those who would benefit from intervention for substance addiction and mental health issues, while maintaining focus on keeping violent offenders off the streets. These evidence-based programs have a proven track record of increasing accountability while also lowering recidivism, according to Lamin.
“Elizabeth Lamin is an accomplished prosecutor who has handled hundreds of criminal cases, including complex homicides, shootings, assaults, and other serious felonies,” said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher. “She has earned a reputation as a fierce advocate for victims and is a strong relationship builder with criminal justice partners and community members. In fact, right now, Elizabeth is working alongside law enforcement and community partners to organize a strategic response to auto thefts and carjackings plaguing our communities.”
Lamin began her career in Stearns County where she worked in rural and urban settings handling all levels of criminal cases. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a law degree from the University of Minnesota magna cum laude. Born in St. Petersburg, Russia, she immigrated as a child to the United States with her family. She now lives with her partner and two teenage children in Eagan.
Learn more about Elizabeth and her campaign at www.ElizabethLamin.com.
