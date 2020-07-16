To the editor:
Many steps are needed to correct systemic racism. This is one small step. The University of Minnesota statewide colleges should eliminate the use of the SAT/ACT immediately. The tests discriminate against lower socioeconomic groups made up predominantly by minorities. This group cannot afford tutors to learn how to take the test, nor can they afford to take the test over and over. The SAT/ACT has no bearing on how well a student does in college or after. It only serves to block students from being accepted into the career field of their choice and restricts grants linked to SAT/ACT scores. The California university system has recently taken this step recognizing the damage done to all with these irrelevant barriers to education.
I attended St. Cloud State University my first two years of pre-engineering bypassing the SAT/ACT. I received a master’s in astronautics as a part-time student bypassing the GRE. I obtained an Air Force scholarship to medical school based on my prior academic successes making the medical school admissions test, MCATs, far less relevant. All those test barriers could have stopped me as it has stopped so many from pursing their dreams.
The next step; offer the first two years of state college classes taken online free and available to all. Students take the class and pass the tests get credit toward the degree of their choice. This levels the education opportunities at all high schools. Schools and libraries would offer broadband and testing sites for exams. COVID-19 has shown the U of M already has these two years of online content available.
The state benefits from a more diversely educated populace attending college here increasing the chances students would remain in the state after graduation. College debt would be cut in half. Less debt means more buying power rather than indentured debt to the banking industry.
Neither a test nor a pencil can tell the color of one’s skin. Hard work rewarded is the American dream and education without barriers is a great equalizer.
Gregory Thelen
Lakeville
