Lakeville Area School District voters head to the polls
Lakeville Area School District voters will decide on Tuesday if the district will be able to issue bonds that would pay for land and construction of a ninth elementary school, along with equipment needed to run it.
Absentee balloting is already underway for the referendum, which, if approved, would allow the district to issue $43.975 million in bonds. The tax impact of the bonds would be $49 annually for a residential property valued at $400,000 and $153 annually for a commercial property valued at $1 million.
The payback on the bonds is proposed to be 20 years.
The referendum request is in response to continued student and community growth, putting pressure on existing elementary school space, the district said.
The School Board unanimously approved placing the request on a May 11 ballot following months of building planning discussions.
If approved, the district would start construction on a 750-student elementary school this summer on land yet to be identified. It would open in fall 2024.
If the referendum were rejected, the district said it will be hundreds of students beyond capacity by fall 2024 even with the recent completion of additions to five of its eight elementary schools. The district said it would have to find ways to manage overcrowding, such as increased class sizes, program changes and/or temporary boundary changes.
The district said that while the total K-12 student enrollment is projected to grow more than 20% in the next decade, the elementary enrollment is projected to grow more than 20% in the next five years.
Based on projections, the district anticipates 1,000 more elementary students in the next five years – from 4,625 this year to 5,634 in 2025-26.
The district cites city of Lakeville statistics, which noted that in 2020, the city added more than 550 residential units and during the past four years more than 1,700 new homes, townhomes and apartment buildings have been approved.
Development has also been occurring in portions of District 194 outside of Lakeville in the townships. Credit River will likely see increased development as it converts from a township to an incorporated city after May 11’s election.
All residents of Lakeville Area School District ISD 194, regardless of county affiliation, can vote early at:
Lakeville Area Schools District Office, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, Lakeville; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 7; and Saturday, May 8, and Monday, May 10, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Only residents of Dakota County can also vote early at these locations:
Dakota County Government Center, 1590 Highway 55, Suite 2300, Hastings; and Dakota County Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley. May 7 and 10, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by May 11 in order for them to be counted.
Election Day
The special election will be held Tuesday, May 11, as polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To find out where you vote (voting is based on home address), check a list of the 20 polling locations at isd194.org/Page/2257.
People can also use the poll finder on the Secretary of State’s website, which also includes information about early voting and how to register to vote.
All Election Day voting will take place at the designated polling locations, not at the early voting locations.
