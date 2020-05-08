Dakota Electric Association’s members cast their votes in the cooperative’s annual election this month, and three incumbents were re-elected and one new board member seated.
The election results were as follows:
District 1 – John (Jack) DeYoe, Lakeville, (incumbent) received 7,922 votes.
District 2 – Bill Middlecamp, Apple Valley, received 7,964 votes.
District 3 – Margaret D. Schreiner, Eagan, (incumbent) received 6,341 votes; James Wrobleski, Eagan, received 2,089 votes.
District 4 – Paul Bakken, Eagan, (incumbent) received 5,241 votes; Paul Trapp, Hastings, received 3,223 votes.
The bylaw amendment to allow replacement ballots passed (7,199 yes; 1,216 no).
While the annual meeting was canceled due to COVID-19, the elections process continued as normal with voting taking place by mail and online.
Dakota Electric members who wish to view the reports that would have been given at the annual meeting can see them online: click the "Board of Directors and Leadership" link found in the footer of any webpage at www.dakotaelectric.com.
“We are sorry we could not hold the annual meeting this year,” Pittman said. “However, we wanted to still provide the reports to our members, so we made them available online in a short video.”
A customer-owned, not-for-profit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 109,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, serves its member-owners with integrity, accountability, innovation and commitment to community.
