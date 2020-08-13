To the editor:
One would think … said a writer (“Why Cheat?” Aug. 7) and parrots Republican talking points. I worked in election administration for 25-plus years in Apple Valley. Let me respond.
Total mail-out elections: Errors can occur in the voter rolls. Any Minnesota city or township with less than 400 registered voters already hold elections by mail. Ballots are not returned for many reasons. My primary ballot was shredded because I voted early in person Aug. 4, and I was told my previous ballot would be cancelled before a new ballot was issued. This is how closely they are tracked.
Staffing absentee ballot boards with government-paid clerks: Really? I was one of those. It may be surprising those come from both parties. No citizen judges? We had those too. This is exactly “mail-in” absentee voting, always has been.
Deciding which ballots to accept: That was our job, done with witnesses.
Eliminating balanced party representation at polling place: Have you signed up? Think how difficult it is to staff polling places, especially during a national pandemic, when the majority of poll workers are retirees? Every effort is made to balance party representation. Regardless of party, judges are committed to a fair and accurate election.
Unlimited “ballot harvesting” and “assistance” with voting: Absentee ballot return by an authorized agent and assistance at the polling place by election judges – permitted with documentation. Ballot harvesting is an issue raised and practiced by Republicans in an effort to suppress the vote and steal an election (see NC 2018).
There are Minnesotans who prefer those who make different choices not be allowed to vote for lots of made up (trumped up?) reasons. We’ve had close elections but not fraudulent elections. Stop trying to undermine our election system. That’s not who we are.
Minnesota leads the nation in voter participation. We believe in voting as a civic responsibility. Be an election judge. Find out how the system works to protect your vote no matter your party preference. Spend from 6 a.m. to 10, 11, or 12 p.m. protecting it. Complaining is easy. Protecting democracy is hard. You pick.
Minnesotans deserve to vote and vote safely.
Judy Finger
Apple Valley
