Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune readers can follow results on Election Night here. Our staff will be monitoring results as they come in starting at about 9 p.m., but due to the unusual nature of voting in the pandemic, it could be slower than usual.
Our reporting of results will focus on contested races of local interest, including those at the city, school district, county and state levels.
Our results will also focus on a scorecard of legislative seats in our coverage area.
Currently the area is represented by three DFL senators (51, 57 and 58) and one Republican senator in 56 (all incumbents are running), and six DFL and two Republican House members. There are four incumbent DFL House members and two incumbent Republican House members. The two House open seats are in District 56A and 56B.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.