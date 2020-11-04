Senate District 57 results flip from Republican to DFL overnight
After more ballots were counted overnight, Senate District 57 races flipped leads from Republican to DFL as morning drew closer, as it appears the three incumbents in the district have won reelection.
The apparent DFL sweep in 57, along with sweeps in Senate District 51 and 56, mean that the balance of representation in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area will remain at 3-1 in the Senate and 6-2 in the House in favor of the DFL.
Senate District 58 appears to have been won by Republican challenger Zach Duckworth (28,461 votes or 55.50%) over first-term Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville, (22,774 votes or 44.41%) and both House seats went to incumbents Jon Koznick and Pat Garofalo.
The loss of the District 58 seat was offset by an apparent win by DFL challenger Lindsey Port (26,019 votes or 53.03%) over Sen. Dan Hall, R-Burnsville, (22,990 votes or 46.86%) in Senate District 56. Port’s success was also joined by DFLers Jessica Hanson and Kaela Berg in House 51A and 51B, respectively, who outpolled former Republican Reps. Pam Myhra and Roz Peterson.
Results as of 7:21 a.m. Wednesday with about 1,200 votes to count across Dakota County, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State and Dakota County officials, included the following overnight swings:
In Senate District 57, Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, had 56.33% or 30,482 total votes, while Republican challenger Jose W. Jimenez had 43.58% of 23,581 votes. There were 48 write-ins. Jimenez had a 1,092 margin at 2 a.m.
In House District 57A, Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, had 55.68% or 15,265 total votes, while Republican challenger Megan Olson had 44.22% or 12,123 votes. There were 27 write-ins. Olson had a 1,760 margin at 2 a.m.
State Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, passed Republican challenger Sandra Jimenez in House District 57B overnight in what was the closest overnight contest. Huot had 54.95% or 14,453 votes, while Jimenez had 44.98% or 11,829 votes. There were 19 write-ins. Jimenez had a 59 vote margin at 2 a.m.
The other races had vote totals change, but there were no change in the leaders.
They included:
In Senate District 51, DFL Sen. Jim Carlson has the most comfortable margin among the Senate races with 61.24% or 30,700 votes, while Republican Douglas D. Willetts had 38.64% or 19,371 votes. There were 60 write-ins.
In House District 51A, DFL Rep. Sandra Masin won reelection, as she had 14,551 votes or 61.78%, and Republican Patrick J. Zurick had 8,961 votes or 38.05%. There were 41 write-ins.
In House District 51B, DFL candidate Liz Reyer had a strong showing with 15,764 votes or 60.24%, and Republican Fern A. Smith had 10,380 votes or 39.67%. There were 24 write-ins. This was an open seat created by Rep. Laurie Halverson deciding to run for the Dakota County Board.
In House District 56A, DFL candidate Jessica Hanson had 13,149 votes or 51.63%, Republican candidate Pam Myhra had 12,292 votes or 48.26%. There were 28 write-ins. This was an open seat created after Rep. Hunter Cantrell, DFL, decided not to seek reelection after one term. In House District 56B, DFL candidate Kaela Berg had 12,034 votes or 52.40%, and Republican Roz Peterson had 10,900 votes or 47.47%. There were 30 write-ins. This was an open seat created after Rep. Alice Man, DFL, decided not to seek reelection after one term.
In House District 58A, Republican Rep. Jon Koznick had 14,894 votes or 56.59%, and DFL candidate Erin Preese had 11,406 votes or 43.34%. There were 17 write-ins.
In House District 58B, Republican Rep. Pat Garofalo had the most comfortable win among the House races with 14,873 votes or 62.42%, DFL candidate Sara Wolf had 8,918 votes or 37.43%. There were 37 write-ins.
