Early voting will continue for eligible Minnesota voters through the Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day.
Following are the offices and candidates who will appear on ballots in the Rosemount area:
Early voting will continue for eligible Minnesota voters through the Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day.
Following are the offices and candidates who will appear on ballots in the Rosemount area:
Rosemount Mayor – Jason Moore, Jeff Weisensel
Rosemount City Council – Paul Essler
Dakota County Board District 4 – Bill Droste, Seema Maddali
Dakota County Attorney – Kathy Keena, Matt Little
Dakota County Sheriff – Joe Leko
Senate District 56 – Jim Bean, Republican; Erin Maye Quade, DFL
House District 56B – John Huot, DFL; Joe Scanlon, Republican
Senate District 58 – Bill Lieske, Republican; Clarice Grabau, DFL
House District 58B – Steve Dungy, DFL; Pat Garofalo, Republican
2nd Congressional District – Angie Craig, Democrat; Tyler Kistner, Republican
Many other statewide offices will also appear on ballots.
Voting information
Eligible voters can vote absentee and early in-person at Rosemount City Hall, 2875 145th St. W., through Nov. 8. Direct balloting started Nov. 1, at which time voters can place ballots directly into the ballot tabulator.
Early voting hours are:
Friday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
On Election Day, city of Rosemount polling places are open Nov. 8, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To find out where to vote and see a copy of a sample ballot, visit the Secretary of State’s Polling Place Finder at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
Those with questions may call the Rosemount City Clerk’s office at 651-322-2003.
Voters must be registered with their current name and address. Voters who have moved or changed their name since the last election must update their registration. Voters can register or update a registration on the Secretary of State’s website.
Registering online prior to Election Day is encouraged. Registration or updates to a registration may be done at the polling place when voting. Voters will need proof of residence to register at a polling place. Learn more about registering at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote.
More information can be found at mnvotes.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.