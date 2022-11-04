Early voting will continue for eligible Minnesota voters through the day before the Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day.
Following are the offices and candidates who will appear on ballots in the Lakeville area:
Lakeville Mayor – Luke Hellier
Lakeville City Council – Abdi Abdulle, Richard Henderson, Joshua Lee, Hesham “Sham” Shabaan, Michelle Volk
Dakota County Board District 6 – Mary Liz Holberg, Mike Robole
Dakota County Board District 4 – Bill Droste, Seema Maddali
Dakota County Attorney – Kathy Keena, Matt Little
Dakota County Sheriff – Joe Leko
Lakeville Area School Board – Carly Anderson, Kim Baker, Marilee Jager, Kathy Lewis, Andy Lundblad, Bree Schindele, Brian Thompson
Senate District 57 – Zach Duckworth, Republican; Jackie Craig, DFL
House District 57A – Jon Koznick, Republican; Greg Henningsen, DFL
House District 57B – Erin Preese, DFL; Jeff Witte, Republican
2nd Congressional District – Angie Craig, Democrat; Tyler Kistner, Republican
Farmington School Board – David Barr, Becky DeWilde, Joe Fritz, Melissa Gorman, Kelsey Jezierski, Maggie Storlie, Steve Tschetter, Sue Tullar
Credit River Mayor – Chris Kostik
Credit River City Council – Bob Boegeman, Paul Doelz, Jay Saterbak, Andrew Stevens, Greg Worthen, Abe Zanto
Many other statewide offices will also appear on ballots.
Voting information
Eligible voters can vote absentee and early in-person at Lakeville City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Ave., through Nov. 8. Direct balloting started Nov. 1, at which time voters can place ballots directly into the ballot tabulator.
Early voting hours are:
Friday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
On Election Day, city of Lakeville polling places are open Nov. 8, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To find out where to vote and see a copy of a sample ballot, visit the Secretary of State’s Polling Place Finder at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
To find a list of precincts and polling places, go online at lakevillemn.gov/179/Voting-Information.
Those with questions may call the Lakeville City Clerk’s office at 952-985-4404.
Voters must be registered with their current name and address. Voters who have moved or changed their name since the last election must update their registration. Voters can register or update a registration on the Secretary of State’s website.
Registering online prior to Election Day is encouraged. Registration or updates to a registration may be done at the polling place when voting. Voters will need proof of residence to register at a polling place. Learn more about registering at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote.
More information can be found at mnvotes.org.
