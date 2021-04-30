The township of Credit River will transform into the city of Credit River after the May 11 election when a mayor and four City Council members are voted into office.
Residents will have multiple candidates to choose from for the offices, including three for mayor and four for the two, four-year council seats and five for the two, two-year seats. Karin A. Witt informed the newspaper last week that she was dropping out of the race due to business commitments.
Candidates for the two-year mayor’s term are Christopher Kostik, B.J. Jungmann and Rob Casey. Following are the candidates responses to the newspapers questionnaire.
The four candidates for the two four-year council seats are Bob Hawkins, Leroy Schommer, Dexter Spilman and Brent A. Lawrence.
The five candidates for the two two-year council seats are Abe Zanto, Alan Novak, Andrew Stevens, Paul H. Howe and Brock Dombrovski.
Rob Casey
Family: Wife, Patty; children, Liz and Katie
Occupation: Dairy, beef and crop farmer
Education: High school diploma
1) Why should people vote for you?
As part of one of the original settling families in Credit River, I have extensive knowledge of Credit River. I am proud to be a part of such a fantastic community. I want to run for mayor to protect Credit River from any growing pains that might come along with our transition from a township into a city. I can be a trusted leader for the city because I care about the future and quality of life for Credit River residents.
2) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
I have years of experience as a leader and a member of a variety of boards and councils. I have been a trustee of the Credit River Cemetery for the past 29 years. I have been elected three terms as a supervisor for the Scott Soil & Water Conservation District and am currently the chair. Scott Soil & Water Conservation District has 12 employees and one manager that creates over 250 conservation projects on the ground in Scott County per year, all having to be approved by the board supervisors. I have been self-employed for over 35 years.
3) What priorities should the city have as it makes the transition from a township to a city?
My priorities are to spend our tax dollars as efficiently as possible by providing fiscally responsible solutions to our growing population without sacrificing quality services such as police, fire and roads. Protect our property values by continuing to only build quality homes in future developments as well as high quality commercial infrastructure in Credit River. We will develop new infrastructure for the city based on what best suits the Credit River residents, as they are the taxpayers. A vote for Casey is a vote for the people of Credit River.
BJ Jungmann
Family: Wife and two school age children
Occupation: Fire chief (full-time) and public safety consultant (part-time)
Education: Master’s degree in public administration from Hamline University, Executive Fire Officer from National Fire Academy, Bachelor’s Degree in fire science management from American Military University, Associates Degrees Applied Science paramedic from Century College and Associates Arts in general studies from American Military University. Hold many certifications including a Certified Emergency Manager in Minnesota and Type-III Incident Management Team planning section chief.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Minnesota Fire Chiefs Association Legislative chair, Minnesota Fire Association Coalition chair, Minnesota Fire Chiefs Association board member, Local Government Information Systems Fire Executive Steering Committee chair, Minnesota Fire Service Advisory Committee chair, Dakota County Communications Center Fire Operations Committee chair, Local Rotary Club member, Board Member and President, assistant hockey coach for Lakeville Hockey Association, Burnsville Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Steering Committee member, Fire Explorer advisor, Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services Emergency Preparedness Sub-Committee co-chair, International Association Fire Chiefs Great Lakes Division Board member, Burnsville YMCA Community Board member.
1) Why should people vote for you?
I am an experienced city government leader who is very familiar with the operations and policies of cities such as setting budgets that meet community’s priorities, establishing and maintaining infrastructure and providing public safety services. I am also knowledgeable with the decisions that need to be made such as governance models, budget process and infrastructure funding options. I will ensure there is much more transparency and accessibility of information to the citizens. I am dedicated to serving the citizens of Credit River as we transition to a city with a focus on being fiscally responsible and sustainable.
2) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
My experience comes from formal decision-making groups in my role as fire chief as well as many volunteer opportunities such as a past president of the local Rotary International Club. I work with city, county, state and federal elected officials to establish policy decisions around public safety, taxing, health care, transportation, and administrative codes and execute those decisions daily. I also have experience chairing and being a member of numerous decision-making groups including the legislative committee and Minnesota Fire Service Coalition chair. I will make informed decisions that are in the city and citizen’s best interest.
3) What priorities should the city have as it makes the transition from a township to a city?
My first priority is to set a solid foundation. This will include understanding the decisions that were made to become a city and determine what the best form of governance will best serve the citizens of Credit River. I plan to support and strengthen our current partnerships with our public safety partners who provide us quality services. Another top priority would be infrastructure as there are many decisions that need to be made around water, sewer, transportation, and development due to the currently adopted 2040 Comprehensive Plan. My goal is to minimize those fiscal impacts to the citizens while ensuring those that need the infrastructure are provided with a well-maintained, well-operated and future-oriented local government. I also highly prioritize citizens involvement in their community and transparency. I want to maintain all that we love about living in Credit River while growing into a responsible and sustainable city.
Chris Kostik
Family: Wife Lisa, son Alex
Occupation: Business process consultant for KEA Advisors
Education: AAS automotive technology
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I was first elected to the Credit River Township Board in 2013. In 2015, I was elected as the chairman of the board and held that position ever since. Prior to my election to the Credit River Board, I was elected by the residents as moderator at the Credit River Annual meeting for three years. You will often find me volunteering with organizations such as Ronald McDonald House, Give Kids the World, St. Michaels Church, and many more.
1) Why should people vote for you?
I have been a resident of Credit River for 24 years and served on the Town Board for eight years, six of those years as board chairman. Under my leadership Credit River has obtained an AA+ bond rating from Standard & Poor’s, only 27 cities in Minnesota have a better rating. I also worked directly with the Scott County Sheriff to contract for a dedicated patrol deputy, and the city of Prior Lake for an extension of the fire services contract. I have the experience and knowledge to continue to successfully lead Credit River to a bright future.
2) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
Beyond my eight years of experience on the Credit River Town Board, professionally I have experience as a director on the leadership team for a multi-location company with $50 million in annual revenues. I always make informed decisions with the best interest of the community or business that I am involved with, even if those decisions affect me personally. For example, I have voted to assess my own property for a road improvement.
3) What priorities should the city have as it makes the transition from a township to a city?
The priorities moving forward will not change as Credit River has operated more like a city than a township since 2010 when Urban Town Powers were adopted. The primary goal has been to keep Credit River the beautiful community that it is! Here are some of the high priorities moving forward. Maintain excellent financial health, while maintaining the lowest tax rate in the area. Continue road infrastructure maintenance and improvement. Refine the zoning ordinances to keep Credit River’s character but allow responsible growth as landowners desire to sell. Locate a location for a new city hall as we have outgrown the current facility.
