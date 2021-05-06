Election 2021: Credit River and Lakeville Area School District May 6, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are links to stories about the 2021 elections in Credit River and the Lakeville Area School District: Credit River mayoral candidates Credit River four-year City Council, two seats Credit River two-year City Council, two seats District 194 election preview District 194 voting information District 194 decision to seek elementary school bonds Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Credit River Lakeville Area Lakeville District 194 Credit River Election 2021 District 194 Referendum 2021 Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Graduation Announcements Trending Now Lakeville's Alibi Drinkery owner says she's selling her restaurants Head-on crash in Rosemount sends Lakeville woman to hospital Eagan mom details son’s life in new book New Apple Valley Panera Bread plans approved Lakeville area businesses have everything under the sun E-editions Dakota County Tribune Apr 30, 2021 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Apr 30, 2021 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Apr 30, 2021 0 2021 Reader Choice Winners
