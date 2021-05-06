Screen Shot 2021-04-30 at 11.23.42 AM.png

Following are links to stories about the 2021 elections in Credit River and the Lakeville Area School District: 

Credit River mayoral candidates 

Credit River four-year City Council, two seats 

Credit River two-year City Council, two seats 

District 194 election preview 

District 194 voting information 

District 194 decision to seek elementary school bonds

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments