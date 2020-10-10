The APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board has identified four key topics that its believes are important to readers. Over four weeks, we will present editorials on these topics and compare and contrast the positions of candidates for federal office on these issues, and what the Editorial Board recommends as the best solutions.

The four topics are:

• Racial equity/police reform

• Health care

• Economy/recovery

• Climate change/environment

We will be encouraging readers to make their own choices as they prepare to vote, but we hope this process provides important information before ballots are cast.

Throughout this series, we welcome your reactions. Please share with the board at editorial board@apgecm.com.