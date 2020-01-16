Eight District 196 juniors were nominated for the Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership (ExCEL) Award for the 2019-20 school year.
Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, the ExCEL Awards recognize high school juniors who are active in fine arts and athletic activities, who demonstrate leadership qualities and who are model citizens in their community.
Each high school in the state can nominate one junior boy and girl for the ExCEL Awards. This spring, two recipients will be selected from each of the eight competitive regions in the state for both Class A and AA schools.
The ExCEL nominees from District 196 are:
• Grace Lankas and Cade Sundgaard of Apple Valley High School;
• Brianna McMahon and Jacob Frost of Eagan High School;
• Akshara Molleti and Thor Reimann of Eastview High School, and
• Sonya Ramesh and Anders Roback of Rosemount High School.
