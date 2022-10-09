gen 4-H fair

Samantha Beherendt holding a rosette ribbon she earned at the Minnesota State Fair.

 Photo submitted

Eight 4-H youths from Dakota County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse show Sept. 16-19. This year, 591 youths from across the state participated in the annual event at the Minnesota State Fair. 4-H’ers demonstrated their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry), horse judging (study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal), horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills.

Youths who participate in the Minnesota 4-H Horse Project learn about show, trail, and endurance riding; test their horse knowledge at quiz bowls or on judging teams, and study horse science. Youths may participate if they own or lease a horse. There are options for youths who are interested in horses, but don’t have access to one in their community.

Load comments