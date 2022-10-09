Eight 4-H youths from Dakota County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse show Sept. 16-19. This year, 591 youths from across the state participated in the annual event at the Minnesota State Fair. 4-H’ers demonstrated their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry), horse judging (study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal), horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills.
Youths who participate in the Minnesota 4-H Horse Project learn about show, trail, and endurance riding; test their horse knowledge at quiz bowls or on judging teams, and study horse science. Youths may participate if they own or lease a horse. There are options for youths who are interested in horses, but don’t have access to one in their community.
“Through the Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show, youth build communications skills, gain deeper learning and interest in horses, and build relationships with caring adults,” said Renee Kostick, extension educator who manages the 4-H horse project in Minnesota. “These experiences contribute to their success in school, community, and futures.”
The following youths were members of the Dakota County delegation: Ilan Blustin, Ellie Frederickson, Samatha Behrendt, Kathryn Fredrickson, Evie Giesler, Jenavieve Urbach, Megan Wilder, and Arabella Owen-Elvestad.
To learn more about Minnesota 4-H Horse Project, contact local extension educator Kirsten Pederson, at 952-240-7947 and visit the website z.umn.edu/4HHorseProject.
4-H is a youth development program of the University of Minnesota Extension. Available for youths in grades kindergarten through one year after high school, 4-H’ers participate in hands-on learning experiences in STEM, citizenship and leadership, animal science, creative arts and more.
