Dakota County Commissioner Thomas A. Egan has been named a winner of the Leaders in Local Government Award from the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce and seven partner organizations.
Egan represents Dakota County Board District 3, which includes residents in the cities of Eagan, Lilydale, Mendota and Mendota Heights. He is retiring later this year after 16 years as commissioner and more than two decades in city and regional government.
“Commissioner Egan has dedicated his career to public service and has been a leader in Dakota County for decades,” County Board Chair Mike Slavik said. “His devoted service leaves a legacy of transportation, housing, environmental and other improvements that will benefit the public for many years to come.”
Egan will receive the Elected Official of Note award at a virtual event Sept. 17. The Leaders in Local Government Awards recognize innovation, excellence and success in local government.
“I’m honored and humbled to be recognized,” Egan said. “Dakota County is a wonderful place to work and live, and I’m proud to have helped play a role in ensuring our citizens have effective, innovative and responsive government.
Egan’s county committee appointments include the Association of Minnesota Counties Transportation and Infrastructure Policy Committee, Dakota County Community Development Agency, Dakota County Regional Railroad Authority, Metropolitan Emergency Services Board executive committee and the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District Commission.
Prior to serving as county commissioner, Egan served on the Metropolitan Council under two governors from 2002–2004 and filled roles as mayor and council member in Eagan for 21 years. He lives in Eagan with his wife, Betty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.