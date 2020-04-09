To the editor:

I can’t believe you published Mel Henschel’s letter titled “Let’s act like free Americans” in the April 3 edition. It was very irresponsible at this time of COVID to print his letter. An editor should edit what articles are printed. Remember, submission doesn’t guarantee publication.

I hope Mel learns first hand just how bad this virus is. Apparently he hasn’t seen any TV news showing how sick some people get. People like him are the ones who make it unsafe for the rest of us.

Randy Gwin

Lakeville

