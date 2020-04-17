To the editor:
I can’t believe letter writer Randy Gwin would imply that censorship is justified because someone’s opinion is different from his own. Remember it is called an “Opinion” page so if you choose to read, understand you may not agree at times. I’m thankful the editor is not censoring letters that are not popular. This would go against our nation’s values. I’m thankful to live in a nation, where I can read all viewpoints and keep an open mind. Robert’s assumption that the community is so unintelligent that it needs protecting from opposing viewpoints is insulting.
April Huntsinger
Burnsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.