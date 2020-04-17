To the editor:

I can’t believe letter writer Randy Gwin would imply that censorship is justified because someone’s opinion is different from his own. Remember it is called an “Opinion” page so if you choose to read, understand you may not agree at times. I’m thankful the editor is not censoring letters that are not popular. This would go against our nation’s values. I’m thankful to live in a nation, where I can read all viewpoints and keep an open mind. Robert’s assumption that the community is so unintelligent that it needs protecting from opposing viewpoints is insulting.

April Huntsinger

Burnsville

