Dean Shaffer from Flowerama Apple Valley surprised Ecumen Centennial House in Apple Valley with roses on Thursday, April 2.
Ecumen Sales and Marketing Manager Nancy Solinger said it wasn’t just a few roses but, “they brought dozens and dozens of roses; all the beautiful and bright colors to spread cheer throughout the community. Words just can’t express our gratitude.” Like many senior living facilities, Ecumen has been restricting all visitors and volunteers since mid-March to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
