Echo Park Elementary School in Burnsville invited families to greet teachers and other staff from a distance during a drive-thru parade at the school May 7.
According to Assistant Administrator Logan Schultz the school decided to host the drive-thru parade to be inclusive as possible for all of its students.
“Knowing that if we drove around neighborhoods, our students in housing and apartments would have either been left out or crowding, so we decided on the idea of a ‘reverse’ parade. We had nearly every staff member attend and were able to socially distance by creating assigned spots for grade levels. Our families were thrilled with many decorating their cars and some even drove through multiple times. Overall, 300 cars made their way through our parade. We are planning an end-of-the-year parade and details are in the works,” he said.
