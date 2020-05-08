Echo Park Elementary School of Leadership, Engineering and Technology Assistant Administrator Logan Schultz has been selected to be the school’s next principal, District 196 Superintendent Mary M. Kreger announced May 8.
Schultz will fill a vacancy created with the resignation of current Echo Park Principal Scott Thomas at the end of this school year. He will officially take over as principal July 1.
Schultz has been Echo Park’s assistant administrator for the last two years. Prior to that he was a teacher leader at Southview Elementary School in Apple Valley from 2015 to 2018. After growing up in Perham, Minnesota and graduating from the College of Saint Scholastica in Duluth, Schultz spent the first three years of his teaching career at an elementary school in Florida serving a high percentage of students with a variety of needs. He said the experience shaped his passion for an advocacy and student-first leadership approach.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to be the next principal at Echo Park and honored to be a leader in such a caring and committed school community that puts students first,” Schultz said. “During my time at Echo Park, I have been in awe of the school and family partnership and look forward to continuing this culture of care and collaboration.”
Schultz has a bachelor’s degree in elementary/middle education from Saint Scholastica, a master’s in educational leadership from Saint Leo University in St. Leo, Florida, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Concordia University, St. Paul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.