Malnutrition in older adults is a health issue that can’t be ignored. Adult children and caregivers are in a position to recognize the signs of malnutrition early and help provide a diet that includes the nutrients needed to live a healthy lifestyle.
To celebrate National Nutrition Month in March, Ebenezer is inviting the community to attend its virtual event, “What are the Signs of Malnutrition in Senior Parents?” from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.
Tamralynn Self, corporate director of culinary services at Ebenezer, will lead this virtual presentation and discuss the following:
- What role isolation plays in senior malnutrition.
- How to cook for one.
- How to cook with seasonings and keep your meals nutritious.
- Recipes and creative cooking for restricted diets.
“Food choices affect our bodies, and this is especially true as we get older,” said Self. “At Ebenezer, we often see that older adults who are living alone aren’t eating the way they should, and their malnutrition goes unnoticed. This virtual event will provide much needed information for adult children and caregivers so we can identify and prevent malnutrition before it becomes a health concern.”
Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_frZ12wQqQeSqcwVnNBFdWA.
