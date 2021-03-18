Eastview is repeat champion in Jazz, High Kick
Eastview continued its run of success at the state high school dance team competition Friday and Saturday, winning the Class 3A Jazz and High Kick divisions for the second consecutive year.
It is the Lightning Dance Team’s 13th state championship in High Kick and the sixth in Jazz.
Being the state’s best team in both disciplines is nothing new for the Lightning, who have won the Jazz and High Kick championships in the same year five times, all since 2014.
Sartell swept the Jazz and High Kick championships in Class 2A, as did Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd in Class 1A.
COVID-19 precautions caused the event to move from its traditional home at Target Center. A small number of spectators were permitted, limited mainly to family members of participants.
The meet format also changed. The semifinal round of dances was eliminated, with teams getting only one chance to compete before the judges. Teams competed four at a time, with each group of four required to leave the building before the next group started.
That means Eastview’s dancers left Edina High on Friday morning not knowing where they stood in the competition. They returned to Eastview High and waited in a gymnasium for the results, delivered via livestream.
The top six teams in each division were medal winners.
Performing to “Bed of Roses” in Jazz, the Lightning Dance Team earned a perfect rank score. Maple Grove and Edina placed second and third. Lakeville North was fifth among the 12 teams that advanced to state in Jazz, and Lakeville South was eighth.
Members of the state championship Eastview Jazz team include Elizabeth Dobis, Maliyah Fongvongsa-Given, Mia Foster, Emma Gannon, Elizabeth Hallum, Grace Heinen, Chloe Kruger, Maggie Larson, Ariana Navarro, Danielle Nelson, Anna Nguyen, Katie Percival, Sabrina Pilney, Alexis Stolpa, Mailana Tong and Abby Williams. Coaches are Jenny Raiche, Shelby Feddema, Grace Gilbertson, Toni Balliet and Jessica Padge.
Wayzata and Brainerd were second and third in Class 3A High Kick, and Lakeville North placed fifth. Lakeville South was eighth.
Some Eastview dancers competed in both divisions at state. The Lightning Dance Team’s High Kick group included what’s believed to the first male dancer to compete in the state meet, senior Logan Schommer.
Eastview’s winning High Kick team competed to “Attention.”
Dancers included Lauren Anderson, Mia Barnes, Lilli Burke, Trinity Dao, Elizabeth Dobis, Maliyah Fongvongsa-Given, Mia Foster, Emma Gannon, Claire Hake, Elizabeth Hallum, Sydney Hart, Grace Heinen, Megan Knutson, Zoe Kritsas, Chloe Kruger, Maggie Larson, Paige Lorsung, Ariana Navarro, Danielle Nelson, Anna Nguyen, Katie Percival, Sabrina Pilney, Ava Sartori, Logan Schommer, Alexis Stolpa, Mailana Tong, Abby Williams and Mia Wodele.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.