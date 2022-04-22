Through the last two weekends of April, Eastview’s Bravo will be having its 25th anniversary show “The Best of Bravo.” This will include 100-plus student performers, dancers, a jazz ensemble, and a children's chorus. There will be “dazzling costumes and a set list that is sure to please every audience member,” the directors say.
It will be directed by: Greg Douma, Lorene Lewison, Matt Gullickson, JJ Miller, Jessica Padget, Kari Douma, and Jennifer Taylor James. These seven all teach band, choir, theater and dance. Some Eastview alumni who were in Bravo during their time there have moved on to be performers and even teachers. During this year's Bravo, some of those alumni will be highlighted.
Unfortunately, the Thursday, April 21, of and Friday, April 22, shows were canceled due to students getting sick. However, both the performers and directors are OK with that because while it’s sad they were canceled, they know it will result in a better show for Bravo. A large portion of kids involved have been getting sick recently. For the show to go on, the group needs for them to be there. Everyone involved is feeling better about the new opening night on Saturday, April 23, and are more than ready to perform.
Twenty five years ago, Judy Sagen created Bravo as well as Onstage at Rosemount High School and Encore at Eagan High School. She is a vocal director who produced more than 40 musical productions in the district. Sagen started her career at Valley Middle School and due to the success of her shows, she made them fit for high schools. The first Bravo performance was on Dec. 11, 1997, and for the first few years, there was a run of five shows. Now there are nine performances with seven being official shows. Some of the past themes were decades of music, movies, award shows, locations like Broadway and Las Vegas, holidays and the seasons. One of them was called “Road Trip,” which had music that took the audience through a road trip.
“I think people love performances and they love music. I think Bravo is such a huge deal because for years it's always been a big deal and it's the biggest show of the year, so people are going to want to see the performances,” said Cloud or Trinity Cure, a junior at Eastview in this year’s Bravo.
When asked why people like Bravo so much, one of the directors Lorene Lewison said it’s great entertainment for the audience. Students are getting involved which is why the directors like it. The students say they love it because of how much fun it is, the bonds they make with their classmates, as well as the music and dancing.
Bravo is something that’s open to students who want to express themselves freely but may also have a passion for acting, singing or dancing. They say it can help you find yourself. If you are scared of joining because you feel like you won’t get in, listen to what Cloud says, “Just have confidence and show that you care for Bravo.” She was told that the key is confidence and thinks her confidence is how she got in.
Cloud said: “I feel like Bravo is home to me. I finally have a space where it's really fun. I feel like Bravo made an impact in my life. I wouldn't know where I would be if I wasn't in Bravo so I'm thankful I got in.”
Bravo will be performed April 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, and May 1 in Eastview’s Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at vancoevents.com and are selling fast.
