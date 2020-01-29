The Eastview High School speech team kicked its season with success during the weekend of Jan. 25 and 26 by placing third at both the Marshall Speech Spectacular and the Eagle Invitational at Eden Prairie, according to the school’s website.

The following students who earned first place in the varsity or novice divisions in their respective categories were Olivia Beach, Campbell Bernstein, Karima Boulos, Mary Rezcallah, Cailin Mayotte and Zoe Champ. The students who earned second place in the varsity or novice divisions in their respective categories were Thor Reimann, Jordan Adams, Ella Erdahl, Bernstein/Adams, Olivia Brothers and Faye Zhang.

Tags

Load comments