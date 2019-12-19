Eastview High School sent two Science Olympiad teams to Boyceville, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Dec. 7, to compete against teams from three states, according to the school’s website.

Eastview Lightning placed 16th and Thunder placed 25th out of 60 teams. The two teams competed in 28 different events, had 14 top 10 finishes and medaled in four events.

According to the school, medals were earned by:

• Chem Lab sixth place: Jayson Nguyen and Khanhlinh Lambuu.

• Geocaching fifth place: Elsie Porter and Raghav Yalamanchili.

• Horticulture fifth place: Elena Ea and Damien Xu.

• Mystery Design fourth place: Regina Dehnert and Bilal Mohamed.

