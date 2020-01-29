Eastview High School’s Science Olympiad earned 21 top 10 finishes and varsity placed ninth in the large school division Jan. 25 at the University of Wisconsin River Falls, according to the school’s website.
Teams competed on Saturday in the UWRF Border Battle. There were 63 teams with over 900 students competing in 27 different events.
Medals were earned by the following students: third place in Detector Building: Nicholas Adelmann and Harita Duggirala; fourth place in Solar Power: Clinton Pan and Kim Ngo, and fourth place in Wright Stuff: Elena Ea and Jamie Chen
On Feb. 1, the team competes at home in its Science Olympiad Regions to earn a spot to compete at state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.