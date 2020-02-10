Eastview and Lakeville North's dance teams advanced to the state tournament on Friday and Saturday after placing first and second, respectively, in both High Kick and Jazz at the Class 1AAA sectional tournament Saturday at Bloomington Kennedy High School.
Eastview will dance at 3:16 p.m. and Lakeville North at 2:04 p.m. in Jazz on Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Eastview will dance at 2:42 p.m. and Lakeville North at 2:28 p.m. in High Kick on Saturday at Target Center in Minneapolis.
The section included other South Suburban teams Burnsville, Farmington, Lakeville South and Rosemount.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.