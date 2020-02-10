Eastview and Lakeville North's dance teams advanced to the state tournament on Friday and Saturday after placing first and second, respectively, in both High Kick and Jazz at the Class 1AAA sectional tournament Saturday at Bloomington Kennedy High School.

Eastview will dance at 3:16 p.m. and Lakeville North at 2:04 p.m. in Jazz on Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Eastview will dance at 2:42 p.m. and Lakeville North at 2:28 p.m. in High Kick on Saturday at Target Center in Minneapolis.  

The section included other South Suburban teams Burnsville, Farmington, Lakeville South and Rosemount. 

