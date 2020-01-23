Eastview High School junior Layla Foster won a state championship and 11 other Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District students advanced to the elimination rounds of the state debate tournament Jan. 17 and 18 at the University of Minnesota.
After finishing fifth at last year’s state tournament, Foster returned to win the state title in congressional debate, in which students simulate the legislative process and debate a wide variety of bills and resolutions. Eagan High School students Grace Boutouli and Madeline Bergh also advanced to the semifinals in congressional debate, finishing in third and fourth place, respectively.
In public forum debate, Pavan Guttipatti and Nikhil Kapur of Eastview were semifinalists and the teams of Anish Dulla and Isaiah Dalzell of Eastview and Andrea Hagape and Rani Shah of Eagan advanced to the quarterfinals before they were defeated. This year’s public forum resolution was, “Resolved: The United States should end its economic sanctions against Venezuela.”
In policy debate, Kate Nozal and Anika Jackson of Rosemount High School advanced to the quarterfinals. This year’s policy resolution was, “Resolved: The United States federal government should substantially reduce direct commercial sales and/or foreign military sales of arms from the United States.”
In Lincoln-Douglas debate, Arush Iyer of Eagan finished as a quarterfinalist. This year’s Lincoln-Douglas resolution was, “Resolved: States ought to eliminate their nuclear arsenals.”
A total of 22 District 196 students qualified for and competed at this year’s state debate tournament. This was the 119th annual State Debate Tournament, the longest-running event of the Minnesota State High School League.
The head coaches for debate in District 196 are Scott Voss at Apple Valley High School, Chris McDonald at Eagan, Todd Hering at Eastview and Cort Sylvester at Rosemount.
