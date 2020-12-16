U.S. Rep. Angie Craig recently announced Eastview High School seniors Nathan Labiosa and Akansha Kamineni have won the Congressional App Challenge in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District.
The Congressional App Challenge is an annual nationwide competition for middle school and high school students interested in computer science. Labiosa and Kamineni received the distinction after designing a mobile application called Rethink Recycling – which is designed to encourage young people to get excited about recycling and to help people understand which household items can be recycled by taking a short quiz.
Labiosa and Kamineni chose to design their application because of their belief in social responsibility and protecting the environment. The designers also thought their application was important at a time when millions of Americans are staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis.
“Now more than ever, it is crucial for Americans to act as responsible stewards of the world around us – and Nathan and Akansha’s innovative and commonsense app could help us all to do exactly that. I’m incredibly impressed by this accomplishment and optimistic about the future of our state with young folks like Nathan and Akansha leading the way,” Craig said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.