A cast member for Eastview High School’s production of “Antigone” rehearses for one of two plays the school will perform starting Feb. 21. The other is “The Search for Odysseus.”

Eastview High School invites the community for a Night of Ancient Tales, as Eastview’s Performing Arts Department presents two plays, “Antigone” and “The Search for Odysseus.”

Performance dates are 7 p.m. Feb. 20, 21, and 22 at the Eastview Performing Arts Center. All tickets are general admission and are available at the Box Office starting one hour before showtime. Ticket prices are $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. Both plays combined will run approximately 2 hours including a 15 minute intermission, according to the school’s website.

For Antigone, it takes guts to stand up to the most powerful man in the country. Especially when you’re 15. After both of her brothers kill each other in opposing sides of a war, Antigone dares to defy her uncle, King Creon, by burying her ‘traitor’ brother. When Creon discovers that Antigone has performed the burial despite his command, he orders her to be walled up in a cave alive. Creon does not listen to the pleadings of Ismene, Antigone’s sister, nor his son Haemon, who is engaged to Antigone. Death and remorse follow in this classic Greek tragedy.

“The Search for Odysseus” tells the story of “The Odyssey” from the point of view of Telemachus, Odysseus’s son. After the Trojan War, Odysseus does not return with the other soldiers, and Telemachus sets out to find him and in so doing embarks on a voyage of self discovery.

