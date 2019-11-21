Tsiyhon Kika, a student from Eastview High School participating in BestPrep’s 2019 Educational Forum Essay Competition, was recently recognized for placing in the top five in the competition, which is in correlation with the Educational Forum. Kika is taught by teacher Eric Vandeberg.
The Educational Forum is a biennial event that provides an opportunity for 900 guests, students, sponsors, and supporters to enjoy a motivational and educational keynote address and discussion surrounding national and global issues affecting our local education systems and businesses. In correlation with the Forum, BestPrep hosted a statewide essay competition open to all Minnesota high school students in ninth through 11th grades.
Students were asked to write a personal essay based on a prompt inspired by the book “Thank You for Being Late,” written by New York Times columnist and Educational Forum keynote speaker Thomas Friedman.
Hundreds of essays were submitted, and in May 2019, over 50 judges from corporate Minnesota companies volunteered to narrow those essays to a group of top 20. Those top-qualifying students, along with their teachers and families, were invited to the Educational Forum on Oct. 7 hosted at the St. Paul RiverCentre in St. Paul.
Each top 20 student was awarded a gift card, while the students placing in the top five were awarded larger prizes. These 20 students were recognized that evening at the Essay Competition Awards Ceremony.
