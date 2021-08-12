High school students from across the state were invited to present research findings and participate in Minnesota Youth Institute on May 17, via a virtual education program hosted by the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences and the World Food Prize Foundation.
Tanisha Kota from Eastview High School was among 100 students from 35 schools to participate in the virtual event. Kota learned from leaders in science, policy and industry to discuss the world’s most pressing challenges in hunger, poverty and equity.
Students need to research and write a paper on a global challenge affecting food security and provide recommendations about how to solve the issue and better lives for a family in a third world country.
This year the program covered 50 countries and 20 topics were researched. Students took part in a half-day event and engaged in dialogue and interactive immersions. The event is typically on campus but was virtual this year. Students present solutions in roundtables, allowing them to reflect on their unique role in addressing challenges related to agriculture, policy, science, public health, and hunger relief efforts abroad.
Minnesota Youth Institute is part of the World Food Prize Foundation created in 1986 by Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Dr. Norman Borlaug, who is a University of Minnesota alum credited with saving more than one billion lives. This is an international award recognizing individuals whose achievements have advanced human development by increasing the quality, quantity or availability of food in the world.
Students who participate are recognized as Borlaug Scholars and become eligible for scholarships, internships and professional opportunities, including Wallace-Carver Fellowships at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A selected cohort will advance to the Global Youth Institute, a gathering of more than 1,000 students and world leaders who work to advance food security and human development.
The Global Youth Institute was developed to challenge and inspire participating students and teachers to discover innovative strategies that alleviate hunger and expose students to opportunities and careers in food, agriculture and natural resource disciplines.
About 92 percent of students who complete the Global Youth Institute pursue college degrees in agriculture and science, and 77 percent choose careers in agriculture, STEM and fields critical to the fight against hunger. The Institute boasts an impressive two-thirds participation by young women.
Dr. Borlaug said “I am certain these students will become the future agricultural, scientific and humanitarian leaders in the fight to end hunger.”
High school educators and students interested in participating in the 2022 Minnesota Youth Institute can visit http://mnyi.cfans.umn.edu/ for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.