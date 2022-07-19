Neal Rajvansh from Eastview High School and other high school students from across the state were invited to present food security research findings and participate in the Minnesota Youth Institute on May 16, an educational program hosted by the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences and the World Food Prize Foundation.
Rajvansh was among the 73 students from 24 schools to participate in the event. They engaged with leaders in science, policy and industry to discuss the world’s most pressing challenges in hunger, poverty, and equity.
In order to participate in the program, students researched and wrote a paper on a global challenge affecting food security. They provided recommendations on how to address the issue and better the lives of a typical family in a country they do not reside in. This year, 45 countries and 21 topics were researched.
Students attended a half-day event on campus, engaging in dialogues and interactive immersions ranging from soil health to biofuels. They presented their solutions in roundtables, allowing them to reflect on their unique role in addressing challenges related to agriculture, policy, science, public health, and hunger relief efforts abroad.
The Minnesota Youth Institute is a program of the World Food Prize Foundation. The World Food Prize was created in 1986 by Nobel Peace Prize recipient Dr. Norman Borlaug, the University of Minnesota alumni credited with saving more than one billion lives. It is the foremost international award recognizing individuals whose achievements have advanced human development by increasing the quality, quantity or availability of food in the world.
For their participation, the students are recognized as Borlaug Scholars and are now eligible for scholarships and other professional opportunities, including Wallace-Carver Fellowships at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Borlaug-Ruan International Internship. A selected cohort will also advance to the Global Youth Institute, where more than 200 students and hundreds of leaders worldwide gather to advance food security and human development.
The Global Youth Institute was developed to challenge and inspire participating students and teachers to identify innovative strategies to alleviate hunger and expose students to opportunities and careers in food, agriculture and natural resource disciplines.
Of the students who complete the Global Youth Institute, about 92 percent go on to pursue college degrees in agriculture and science, and 77 percent choose careers in agriculture, STEM and other fields critical to the fight against hunger.
The Institute also boasts an impressive two-thirds participation by young women.
High school educators and students interested in participating in the 2023 Minnesota Youth Institute can visit http://mnyi.cfans.umn.edu/ for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.