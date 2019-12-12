Eastview High School students Layla Foster and Allison Macioch recently qualified the 2020 Minnesota State High School League State Debate Tournament in Congressional Debate, according to the school’s website.
At the MSHSL Congressional Debate Section Tournament, Foster and Macioch competed in a field of 54 competitors from 29 schools throughout the state of Minnesota. After two days of competition, Macioch emerged as an at-large qualifier to the state tournament, and Foster was named the MSHSL Section 3 runner-up in Congressional Debate. Because of their performance, Eastview High School is one of only six schools that qualified two entries to the MSHSL State Debate Tournament in Congressional Debate.
Eastview also retains the Governor’s Cup in Classic Debate and all nine of its JV Public Forum Debate teams advanced to the elimination round of competition. The team is coached by Eastview teachers Todd Hering, Zach Prax and Greta Thomas in addition to other out-of-building coaches, the school said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.