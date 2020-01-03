Austin Hacker, an Eastview High School senior, won $100 during Merchants Bank’s Money Ball at halftime of the Apple Valley game on Dec. 5. Austin made a free throw, three-pointer an half-court shot to win the money ball - and he did it with only those three shots. Money Ball is in its sixth season, with students participating during halftime of Eastview High School boys varsity basketball games. To date, Merchants has distributed more than $20,000 to area students and the booster clubs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.