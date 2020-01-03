bus money ball web.jpg
Photo submitted

Austin Hacker, an Eastview High School senior, won $100 during Merchants Bank’s Money Ball at halftime of the Apple Valley game on Dec. 5. Austin made a free throw, three-pointer an half-court shot to win the money ball - and he did it with only those three shots. Money Ball is in its sixth season, with students participating during halftime of Eastview High School boys varsity basketball games. To date, Merchants has distributed more than $20,000 to area students and the booster clubs.

