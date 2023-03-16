The Eastview High School Mock Trial team capped off a successful season at the Minnesota State Tournament March 2 and 3 at the Warren E. Burger Federal Courthouse in St. Paul, finishing in sixth.
Coach Jeff Anderson said in its best performance of the year, Eastview dropped a close Round 3 trial to Nova Classical Academy, which went on to win the championship.
Eastview kicked off the competition on March 2 by defeating the defending 2022 state champion team from Watertown-Mayer High School. Round 2 pitted Eastview against St. Peter High School, and a tight win there advanced the team to the four-school winners bracket on Friday, Anderson said.
Senior co-captains Anna Singh (attorney) and Shruti Chandrasekar (witness) were named All-State by the judging panels, and the team was presented its regional championship trophy at the Minnesota State Bar Association awards ceremony on March 3. The other veteran team members – senior witness Ian Machalek, junior Raavi Singh (attorney and witness) and sophomore Momo Lee (attorney and witness) – gave clutch performances against their strongest competition of the season, Anderson said.
Eastview’s three rookies came through with poise and confidence – freshman witness Mia Noonan and sophomore attorneys Cora Budziszewski and Ebrahim Mohamed. Senior rookie Shara Ande served as student manager, helping the team as a practice witness in preparation for state, according to Anderson.
The team is coached by Scott Oxley and Anderson, with attorney coaches Ken Alwin and Brian Wisdorf, along with law student and Eastview alumna Katherine Awada.
